Fire weather watch issued Monday for La Salle, DeKalb, Lee, Whiteside, Bureau, Putnam counties

A fire weather watch is in effect Monday for La Salle, DeKalb, Bureau, Putnam, Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, Livingston and Winnebago counties, among others in northwest Illinois

Winds from the south of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph with a relative humidity as low as 25 percent create the potential for fires, according to the National Weather Service of Chicago.

Dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires, the weather service said.

Any grass or brush fires that ignite may have the potential to spread out of control. Use caution with the disposal for smoking materials.

The region could see record breaking warmth Monday with high temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. The record temperature in Ottawa for Feb. 26 is 73 degrees set in 2000. Tuesday is expected to reach highs in the 70s with a potential for storms, according to the National Weather Service forecast.