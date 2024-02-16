1 to 3 inches of snow predicted Friday mostly south of Interstate 88, along I-80

Northern Illinois residents didn’t expect to have it this easy did they? After what’s been a mild February, snow is expected to return Friday. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Snow is likely, mainly before 1 p.m., south of Interstate 88 and along the Interstate 80 corridor, according to the National Weather Service of Chicago. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph, also are predicted.

Friday evening is predicted to be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of about 13 degrees. Wind chill values could dip below zero as northwest winds are expected to be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

For residents enjoying the mild winter, high temperatures in the 40s are expected to return Sunday and high temperatures will near 50 degrees by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Prepare for slick conditions while traveling Friday, according to the National Weather Service.