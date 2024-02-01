Silvy: QB rumors are fun. Just be careful what you believe

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the favorite to be selected No. 1 in this year's NFL draft, warms up for the team's game against UCLA during the 2023 season. (Ryan Sun/AP)

There’s nothing like the Chicago sports fan.

Passionate and loyalty that is unrivaled.

Cubs fans waited 108 years and never left. White Sox fans weren’t rewarded for 88 years.

Blackhawks fans needed only 49 years before Kane buried the OT championship winner.

The Bears are now working on a 38-year drought, while the Bulls haven’t won a title in a mere 26 years.

Someone who writes a column and hosts a radio show should love the Justin Fields vs. Caleb Williams discussion, and I do, but the problem I have seen is that the passion and loyalty some Bears fans have toward Fields has turned to hatred toward any discussion to the alternative.

If you love Fields, it’s commonplace to tear down Williams or any Bears fan who is interested in learning more about Williams.

I have written in this space before that I don’t believe Fields has made enough progress to stay the course and would be in favor of moving on. But admittedly, I’m not a scout. I’m just a scarred fan who wants the Bears to get the quarterback position right for the first time in my life.

I just ask my fellow Bears fans to use that passion and loyalty for good.

There will never be a more enjoyable ride leading up to the draft.

Ryan Poles holds all the cards.

This shouldn’t be a time to be angry, this should be a time to educate yourself on all the possibilities no matter what you may think now about the current roster.

As I type this, a fan called into the “Kap and J. Hood” radio show on ESPN 1000 and claimed he didn’t want Williams because he paints his nails, doesn’t have “grit”, and wanted part ownership of the New York Jets.

Pure silliness.

It’s the type of stuff you read on Facebook.

Want some examples from years past?

Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL QB and currently NFL analyst for ESPN, said this about Fields on “The Pat McAfee Show” three years ago:

“One, I have heard that he is a last-guy-in, first-guy-out type of quarterback,” Orlovsky said. “Like, not the maniacal work ethic. I’ve even heard it compared to Justin Herbert, where it was like, dude, when Justin Herbert showed up, he was like a psychopath when it came to working and get ready for the draft. Or even at school, like, ‘Give me more, I want to work nonstop.’ And I’ve heard that there are issues with Justin Fields’ work ethic.

“The second thing is … Where is his desire to go be a great quarterback? I think that there’s a desire to be a big-time athlete, from what is expressed to me, but where is his desire to be a great quarterback? And to be great, you gotta be willing to find the things that you are not good at and just ... grind on them.”

How bad does that look now?

Fields has been a tireless worker since the day he walked into Halas Hall, has been a terrific leader and has shown his desire to be great. None of what Orlovsky said was ever true. Yet it was said by an NFL expert, on a major network, and believed by many.

No fair.

So, as Bears fans, let’s learn from years past. Don’t believe everything you hear when it comes to Williams.

One year ago, it was CJ Stroud.

For a time, he was the favorite to be taken first in the draft, then he took a test.

Not a throwing test. Not a running test. Not a strength test.

But the S2 cognition test.

Bryce Young scored a 98% Stroud an 18%.

The results went public before the draft and Stroud’s name was dragged through the mud.

Young went No. 1 overall.

Stroud became a star and will win rookie of the year. He passed the true test.

You wonder why so many NFL teams get it wrong. Paralysis by analysis.

In 2018 leading up to the draft, hall of fame general manager Bill Polian infamously said on ESPN that Lamar Jackson was not a quarterback and should instead play wide receiver. Jackson is about to win his second MVP as the Ravens QB.

Just remember, while we gather information on all the prospects heading into the combine and at individual workouts, this is also disinformation season. Not everything you read is fact or will matter when these college players turn pro.

We can talk about Williams’ Notre Dame game all day.

Do you remember when Patrick Mahomes was crushed by Iowa State 66-10 while going 18 of 36 for 219 yards with one TD and two picks? I think he turned out just fine.

So, yes, use that passion and loyalty to follow the process. And whether Justin stays or Justin goes, we should only want the Bears to just get it right.

