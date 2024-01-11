January 11, 2024

Bears Insider podcast 342: Reaction to Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus press conference

By Kyle Nabors
Listen to "Bears Insider podcast 342: Reaction to Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus press conference" on Spreaker.

Bears GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall to break down the 2023 season and the offseason ahead. Sean Hammond and Kyle Nabors share their thoughts and take your questions in our latest episode.

Kyle Nabors

