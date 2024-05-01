Bears Insider Podcast Episode 350: What to expect from Bears rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in 2024

Listen to "Episode 350: What to expect from Bears rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in 2024" on Spreaker.
The NFL draft is in the books. Did the Bears win the draft?
What should fans expect from Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze as rookies? Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss on the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast.
Like what you hear? Subscribe to us here through Apple Podcasts. Leave a review, it helps others discover the show.
Have Spotify? Follow us here on the Spotify platform.