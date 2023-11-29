Sterling locations set for blood drives

The American Red Cross is urging donors to give thanks and give back by making a plan to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

This time of year is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply. Seasonal illness, winter weather and holiday celebrations often lead to lower appointment numbers and decreased donor turnout, making it hard to keep up with the demand for blood products.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Sauk Valley from Dec. 1-17 include:

Sterling

Dec. 4: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave. Dec. 14: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St. Dec. 14: 2-6:30 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

Prophetstown

Dec. 11: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 300 W. Third St.

Savanna

Dec. 15: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., West Carroll High School, 500 Cragmoor Drive.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The public can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767. To celebrate the upcoming Prime Video release, Candy Cane Lane, those that come to give blood in December will be automatically entered to win a holiday prize package, including a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. There will be 12 winners. Plus, those who come to give Dec. 1-17 will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Terms for both offers apply. See rcblood.org/Amazon.