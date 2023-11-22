Silvy: Bears must move on from Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addresses the media after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Matt must go.

6-22 overall. 0-9 in the division. Zero winning streaks.

Those numbers alone should be enough to get Matt Eberflus fired.

But wait, there’s more.

Bears radio stat guru Doug Colletti uncovered this gem:

Since 1932, when the NFL started keeping track of these numbers, the Bears are the first team to lose a game with a plus-three turnover margin and 40 minutes of time of possession. Teams who held that advantage were 48-0.

This wasn’t just a collapse. This wasn’t just a choke. This was historically bad.

Only one NFL coach has ever lost a game like that in the past 90-plus years: Matt Eberflus.

Late in the game against Detroit, the Bears had a 98.2% chance of winning, according to ESPN analytics.

Last year, up 14 points in the fourth quarter against the same Lions team, Eberflus’ team had a 95.2% chance to win. The Lions won that game by a point and have gone 15-4 since that day. The Bears have gone 3-16.

But wait, there’s more.

Earlier this season the Bears took a 28-7 lead against the Broncos with 19 minutes to play but lost 31-28.

It equaled the biggest blown lead in Bears history duplicated only twice in the past 104 seasons, in 2002 and 1953.

Not just a bad loss, historic.

ESPN analytics gave the Bears a 98.1% chance to win that game against Denver.

When the Bears blow a lead in a game with more than a 95% chance to win, fans now will call it an “Eberlose”.

Not only do the Bears lose games they should win under Eberflus, but they also have lost two assistant coaches he hired for HR violations. That has to be a Halas Hall record, as well.

Eberflus isn’t a dynamic personality who galvanizes the Bears in the locker room.

He doesn’t represent the team well at the podium, dodging questions and completely ignoring others.

There have even been times this year when fans wondered if he even knew what was going on at Halas Hall.

When asked after the opener why DJ Moore wasn’t in on a play near the goal line, Eberflus replied, “I don’t know.”

He completely botched the whereabouts of Chase Claypool after the Bears told him to stay home during the Broncos game.

And Eberflus admitting that Justin Fields is “not playing” against Carolina after saying there’s a 51% chance he’s out will be mocked for years.

To put it bluntly, Eberflus’ future should be the easiest decision in Chicago sports history, and that’s not hyperbole.

Matt must go.

Eberflus makes Marc Trestman look like Vince Lombardi.

Eberflus makes Matt Nagy’s word salad read like Mark Twain.

The criticism isn’t harsh, it’s football reality.

If this regime is going to judge every Fields throw and decision to figure out if he’s the quarterback of the future, the same energy should be used on Eberflus. And let’s face it, Fields is way better at his job than Eberflus is at his.

Now it’s up to Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren. The decision should be easy, but common sense isn’t always used at 1920 Football Drive. I usually preach that Bears management cannot accept mediocrity, but this is way worse that. Poles must flush historically bad and start over.

And therein lies the rub. As we listen to Eberflus speak and know immediately he lacks leadership and presence, what could he possibly have said to convince Poles to hire him in the first place? And if Poles couldn’t identify Eberflus’ robotic ways in an interview, will he be able to hire the right guy this time?

It’s amazing with all the mismanagement in the past decade-plus, the Bears have somehow, some way reached a new low.

Step 1 to fixing the problem is the easiest.

Matt must go.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.