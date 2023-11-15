Morrison residents receiving water use survey in the mail

MORRISON – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency requires every water supplier to develop and implement a comprehensive cross-connection control program for the elimination of existing cross connections and prevention/protection from all future cross connections.

While regulations are in place to protect the city’s drinking water system, a requirement of the program is to conduct a survey of all water customers every three years, city officials said in a news release. Morrison water customers are now receiving a survey postcard by mail.

Residents are asked to follow the directions on the postcard to complete the survey, city officials said. There is no cost. Surveys should be completed within 30 days of receipt of the postcard.

Morrison is utilizing the services of Aqua Backflow in Elgin to assist with program operations, including the survey. The company specializes in cross-connection control program management. Please note: If you have or require backflow protection, you may be also notified for compliance (i.e., testing, repairs or installations) by Aqua Backflow. Contact Aqua Backflow at 847-742-2296 or info@AquaBackflow.com with any questions.

Morrison’s Cross Connection Control Program is designed to safeguard public health, city officials said. They are asking residents to cooperate with the program, its enforcement and any requests for information that come from Aqua Backflow or city staff members.