Camarata Chicago concert to get royal welcome in Wheaton

Camerata Chicago will celebrate its 20th anniversary with concerts in Chicago and Wheaton on Oct. 27 and 28, respectively. Guest artist will be Serbian violinist Stefan Milenkovich, and members of the Serbian royal family will attend. (Photo provided by Dan Andersen)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in the presence of royal highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia, Camerata Chicago performs the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with internationally renowned Serbian violinist Stefan Milenkovich at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in Wheaton, preceded by a concert in Chicago.

Conducted by Maestro Drostan Hall, the concert includes Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony and the overture to “The Barber of Seville” by Rossini. Proceeds from the concert series will be donated to the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization founded by Princess Katherine, according to a news release.

Camerata Chicago is described as a world-class chamber orchestra serving Chicago and its surrounding communities with performances of great music featuring musicians of global distinction. Camerata Chicago is committed to providing an incomparable concert experience that enriches the community and inspires the next generation of musicians and concert-goers, according to the release.

Camerata Chicago was founded in 2003 by conductor Drostan Hall. The orchestra can be heard frequently on WFMT radio station, and has collaborated with world-renowned artists such as cellist Wendy Warner and vocalist Sylvia McNair.

In addition to Saturday’s Wheaton performance, the anniversary concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Camerata Chicago

WHERE: Wheaton College’s Armerding Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

INFORMATION: cameratachicago.org