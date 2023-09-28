Batavia writer Sammi King releases humorous new book

Batavia writer Sammi King will sign copies of her new book, “Mom’s Time Out,” between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Town House Books & Café in St. Charles. She will be joined by the book’s illustrator, Casey Kremer.

“Mom’s Time Out – Humorous and Heartfelt Stories from the Home Front” is a collection of humorous essays dealing with many familiar topics: motherhood, marriage, school, sports, vacations and more.

“I wanted to create a book that would make people smile and could be a gift for mothers of all ages,” King said in a news release.

The new book is available for $15. Town House Books & Café is located at 105 N. Second Ave.; visit townhousebooks.com.