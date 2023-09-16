Lovell FHCC to hold in-person patient town hall at McHenry County College

NORTH CHICAGO – Lovell Federal Health Care Center will hold an in-person patient town hall at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at McHenry County College.

The town hall is co-sponsored by the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County, which is providing refreshments beginning at 6 p.m.

Veterans, their families, and supporters are invited to attend to get questions answered about VA health care from Lovell FHCC leaders, including Director Dr. Robert Buckley.

“Now that we can host in-person town halls again, we are excited to directly talk with our McHenry Community Based Outpatient Clinic patients,” Buckley said in a news release. “We hope to see a large crowd of veterans – those who already are patients as well as those who haven’t yet signed up for benefits and want to find out more.”

The town hall will focus, in part, on the PACT Act, an expansion of VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Lovell FHCC leaders and subject matter experts also will answer questions on a range of topics of interest to attendees.

The PACT Act helps provide a generation of Veterans, and their survivors, with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. It expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post 9/11 era.

Learn more at VA.gov/PACT, or by calling 1-800-MyVA411.

Representatives from Lovell FHCC Eligibility Office and from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand as well, during and after the town hall. A recording of the town hall will be posted on the Lovell FHCC Facebook page.

The event will take place in MCC’s Building A, Bersted Lecture Hall, Room A240. Refreshments will be available in Room A242, next door. McHenry County College is located at 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake.

Recommended parking is in Lot C, then enter Bldg. A on the main floor to get to Bersted Lecture Hall and Room A242.