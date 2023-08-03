Halloween shopping season gets off to a ‘spooktacular’ start

Halloween still is almost three months away, but already the spirit of the season is beginning to haunt empty retail spaces in suburban shopping centers.

Stores like Spirit Halloween are popping up, offering everything including frightening costumes and chillingly vivid animatronics, as well as seasonal employment for workers.

These small businesses are earning big money as they feed the ghoulish instincts of their customers. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween sales are experiencing a post-pandemic boom.

A 2022 survey conducted on behalf of the federation by Prosper Insights & Analytics found spending was expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, up from $10.1 billion the previous year.

“Halloween is an exciting time for many families, and that enthusiasm is reflected in the number of Americans who plan to celebrate the holiday this year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “As consumers continue to return to pre-pandemic behaviors, retailers are prepared to meet that demand and help make this holiday a fun and memorable one.”

Almost half of Halloween shoppers begin early, according to the study, with 47% starting in September or even earlier.

Chains like Spirit Halloween help meet the demand, filling vacant retail spaces with their ghostly wares.

This week, Spirit Halloween will open in Arlington Heights in the former Old Navy space at 330 E. Rand Road.

Also this month, stores will open in the former HomeGoods at 100 W. Higgins Road in South Barrington, the former HH Gregg at 340 W. Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale and the former Office Depot at 175 S. Randall Road in Algonquin.

Last month, a store opened in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in Vernon Hills.

This is the chain’s 40th anniversary. Founded in 1983 by Joseph Marver and now owned by Spencer Gifts, Spirit Halloween has more than 1,400 stores with more than 35,000 employees nationwide, according to an article in Business Insider.

It has a bit of a cult following as well, as shown by its Facebook page membership.

Some of its more popular products are its animatronic offerings, including Dagger Mike, a figure draped in a maroon and white clown outfit, his face frozen in a sinister smile and his hands clasping two deadly daggers.

According to the National Retail Federation survey, younger consumers are looking to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram for inspiration for costumes.

More than 2.2 million children, according to the survey, planned to dress as Spider-Man, while among adults, more than 5.3 million chose witch costumes. Pet owners dressed their animals as pumpkins, hot dogs, bats, bumblebees and witches.

