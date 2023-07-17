Air quality alert remains in effect for northern Illinois

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that the Air Pollution Action Day designation will remain in effect for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area through Monday night.

The alert is prompted by the wildfire smoke coming from Canada. The haze and smoke in the air is expected to hang around at least through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

This current stream of smoke is traveling from western Canada, as wildfires are ongoing throughout much of British Columbia. Millions of acres are burning in that region.

An Air Pollution Action Day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category of the air quality index.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.airnow.gov.