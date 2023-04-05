Jason Curran elected Oglesby mayor

Jason Curran is the new mayor of Oglesby.

Oglesby voters defied Mother Nature and hit the polls Tuesday to pick a successor to Dom Rivara, who decided not to seek another term as a mayor.

Despite the possibility of a three-way split – Curran fended off Don Finley, a past mayor, and Commissioner Jim Cullinan – the unofficial total wasn’t terribly close. Votes tabulated from the city’s five polling places (not counting early votes) showed Curran with 442 votes to Finley’s 288 and Cullinan’s 154.

Jason worked hard for the victory and I wish him the best — Don Finley, former Oglesby mayor, challenger to mayor-elect Jason Curran

The new mayor is a retired Navy Chief with 20 years of active duty service. The married father of two is completing a four-year stint as Oglesby commissioner and now turns his attention to “aggressive economic development,” infrastructure improvements and improving efficiency and revenue streams to lower utility rates and property taxes.

Curran wins Mayor-elect Jason Curran of Oglesby addresses his constituents. (Tom Collins)

“I just want to say thanks to all the voters who came out,” Curran said, adding later, “I’m excited to be able to work with the new commissioners coming in.”

Though the official vote total won’t be released by La Salle County until later Tuesday, Finley and Cullinan acknowledged their probable shares of the early votes (an estimated 195) wouldn’t be enough to cover the gap between them and Curran. Both conceded before 8 p.m.

“Jason worked hard for the victory and I wish him the best,” said Finley, who served 10 years as mayor before losing a reelection bid in 2019.

Cullinan also was gracious in defeat.

“The people of Oglesby spoke resoundingly (Tuesday),” said Curran, who won as a write-in candidate in 2019. “We don’t yet know what the next for years will bring, but I hope that Mayor-elect Curran will be able to build the better Oglesby that I pushed for throughout the course of my campaign – our residents deserve it.

“Thank you as well to everyone who supported me this year and in 2019. It has been my honor to serve the city that we all love.”

Curran, in kind, praised Finley for doing “a lot of great things for the city,” and likewise wished Cullinan “the best of luck.”

Curran inherits a rather fresh-faced council. The only returning incumbent, Rivara appointee Terry Eutis, led the field of five (again, not counting early votes) with 603. The remaining three seats will be filled by newcomers Tony Stefanelli (550 votes), Greg “Mac” McDermott (500) and Rich Baldridge (525).

Odd man out is incumbent Tom Argubright, who finished with 364 votes. Argubright, an ally of Cullinan, did not immediately return voice and text messages seeking comment.