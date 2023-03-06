Rockford Bishop David Malloy, Diocese of Joliet allows Roman Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day

Roman Catholics in the Rockford and Joliet Diocese who may want to eat the traditional corned beef and cabbage meal on St. Patrick’s Day this year won’t be faced with the Lenten restrictions requiring them to abstain from consuming meat.

Rockford Bishop David Malloy has granted dispensation to those who reside in the diocese, or who will be there that day, from observing the abstinence on Friday, March 17.

“To honor so great a saint and to honor the patrimony of the Irish people to whom he preached the gospel of Our Savior Jesus Christ Bishop David Malloy has issued a dispensation from the dietary restrictions of Lent for the feast of St. Patrick, March 17, 2023,” according to a statement on the diocese’s website. “In his formal dispensation Bishop Malloy asks those utilizing the dispensation to perform some other act of penance or charity on that day in honor and respect to the Paschal Mystery of our Lord and Savior.”

The Diocese of Joliet has also granted a special dispensation for those who would like to eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, but is asking parishioners to observe the no meat restriction on another day.

Corned beef

Malloy encouraged people to “perform some other work of penance or charity” that day instead.

The Diocese of Rockford covers 11 counties, including McHenry, Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Kane, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.