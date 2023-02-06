Approval sought in Lakemoor for village’s first marijuana dispensary

The groundwork for what would be the first marijuana dispensary in Lakemoor is headed to the Village Board.

Trustees on Tuesday will consider a request for a conditional use permit for a cannabis dispensary to be built on a vacant parcel in the Lakemoor Commons shopping center at the southwest corner of routes 12 and 120.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at village hall, 28581 Route 120.

BA/MA Property LLC is seeking approval to build a 7,000-square-foot structure west of the Chipotle Mexican Grill building with the intention of leasing to a medical and recreational cannabis retail dispensary.

The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week recommended approval by a 4-1 vote with one abstention.

“Zoning was approved to allow cannabis dispensaries in a commercial district,” Village Administrator Todd Weihofen said. The conditional use designation gives the village a little more control, he added.

BA/MA Property comprises professionals with backgrounds in real estate and construction, according to village documents.

Josh Albrecht, who is listed as the contact, has lived in Lakemoor about 18 years. He said his wife owns BA Solutions (previously BA Lighting), which does energy efficient projects for various entities including municipalities and has an office on Route 12 in Wauconda.

“We started it 12 years ago. It’s evolved into an energy efficiency company,” Albrecht said.

He said he purchased a more than 1-acre parcel in the shopping center subdivision, anchored by a Woodman’s grocery store with the intention of pursuing a dispensary.

Weihofen said the building has to fit the overall design of the shopping center and requires sign off by Woodman’s as property owner.

“They’re on board,” he said. The spot is along an exit road onto Route 120 just west of Route 12.

“I think it’ll fit nicely on the corner,” Weihofen said. “Obviously it’s a prime location.”

The Village Board in March 2020 agreed to amend the zoning ordinance to set guidelines for marijuana dispensaries and various types of cultivation but had not received any requests.

Dispensaries generally are limited to certain main commercial areas and cultivation to industrial zones. On-site consumption is not permitted.

The plan is for construction to start this spring and be completed by September.

In what was described as a first wave, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in July issued 149 conditional adult-use dispensing organization licenses.

Many operations have or are said to be ramping up in Lake County.

“They’re going to be everywhere,” Weihofen said of the dispensaries.

