January 31, 2023
Appellate Court keeps block on enforcement of Illinois’ new gun ban for plaintiffs in downstate case

By Derek Barichello
FILE - Assault style weapons are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois' new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to the 2022 mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A temporary restraining order will remain in place blocking enforcement of Illinois’ new ban on high-powered semi-automatic weapons for a group of plaintiffs who filed suit earlier this week in Effingham County following a ruling from the Fifth District Appellate Court in Mt. Vernon. (Seth Perlman/AP)

A Fifth District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon on Tuesday decided that a temporary restraining order will remain in place, blocking enforcement of Illinois’ ban on high-powered semi-automatic weapons for a small group of plaintiffs who filed suit in Effingham County.

Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua Morrison ruled Jan. 17, granting a restraining order that prohibits authorities from enforcing the law against any of the nearly 870 named plaintiffs. The lead plaintiff in the case was Accuracy Firearms, located in Effingham, which was represented by Thomas DeVore, the unsuccessful Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general last year. It’s one of a number of different lawsuits filed after Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker signed the ban into law in early January.

Illinois lawmakers passed the ban earlier this month, making it the ninth state in the country to ban the sale of high-powered semi-automatic weapons. The law also prohibited the purchase, sale and manufacture of such guns, including .50 caliber rifles and ammunition and large-capacity magazines – no more than 10 bullets per clip for a long gun and no more than 15 for a handgun.

The law went into effect immediately after Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill.

The Appellate Court found the initial ruling erred in upholding three of the plaintiffs’ arguments and reversed those, but judges affirmed the temporary restraining order, with the exception of Justice James R. Moore, who offered a dissenting opinion to strike the restraining order.

The case in the state’s court system does not argue for Second Amendment rights. The plaintiffs said in the filing “those are for a different day and a different court.”

More than 90 of the 102 sheriffs across the state have said they do not intend to enforce the law against gun owners, because of the ban and its registration requirements.

