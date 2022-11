River Valley Church, 1611 Adams St., Ottawa, is hosting a ladies event Sunday, Dec. 4.

“The Jesus Story,” which corresponds with a Christmas tree craft, will be presented. Christmas cookies, snacks and craft supplies will be provided. The event is set to begin at 3 p.m.

All ladies are welcome. There is no charge. RSVP to lisa.badal@myrivervalleychurch.org, if you plan to attend, or would like to reserve a table. Walk-ins also will be welcome.