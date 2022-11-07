Election Day: Here’s what La Salle County voters need to know for Tuesday

La Salle County voters will cast their ballots Tuesday.

The ballot will feature contested federal, state and county races, including governor.

Early voting ends 4:30 p.m. Monday, meaning voters will have one last chance on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the county. To find your polling place, go to https://lasallecoil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0d258f57e45a4d95992881db7194c821

Those who have voted in an Illinois election before will not need to bring their ID to vote, but will need some form of it if it’s your first time.

For those who are not registered, the state offers a grace period to register to vote through election day, according to the County Clerk’s website. To register, you need to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and have been a resident in your voting precinct at least 30 days before election day.

You must also provide two forms of ID to register. You can register at your polling place.

For those voting by mail, the last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot was Nov. 3, five days before Tuesday’s election. Those who are mailing back their ballots must have them postmarked by Nov. 8, and the ballots must be received by Nov. 22 to be counted, according to the State Board of Elections website. A ballot drop box is located at the La Salle County Government Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, on the east side of the parking lot for mail-in ballots only.

What’s on the ballot?

Voters will have a chance to reshape the La Salle County Board, which has 18 candidates vying for nine open seats. Races for treasurer, sheriff and clerk also are on the ballot, but only the clerk’s race is contested.

U.S. senator: Tammy Duckworth (D), Kathy Salvi (R), Bill Redpath (L)

Governor / lieutenant governor: JB Pritzker/Juliana Stratton (D), Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell (R), Scott Schluter/John Phillips (L)

Attorney general: Kwame Raoul (D), Thomas G. DeVore (R), Daniel K. Robin (L)

Secretary of state: Alexi Giannoulias (D), Dan Brady (R), Jon Stewart (L)

Comptroller: Susan A. Mendoza (D), Shannon L. Teresi (R), Deirdre McCloskey (L)

Treasurer: Michael W. Frerichs (D), Tom Demmer (R), Preston Nelson (L)

Congressional 14th District: Lauren Underwood (D), Scott R. Gryder (R)

Congressional 16th District: Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein (D), Darin LaHood (R)

Senator 37th District: Win Stoller (R)

Senator 38th District: Sue Rezin (R)

Senator 53th District: Jason Barickman (R)

Representative 74th District: Bradley J. Britts (R)

Representative 75th District: Heidi Henry (D), Jed Davis (R)

Representative 76th District: Lance Yednock (D), Jason Haskell (R)

Representative 105th District: Dennis Tipsword, Jr. (R)

Representative 106th District: Thomas M. Bennett (R)

County clerk: Lori L. Bongartz (D), Jennifer Ebener (R)

County treasurer: James L. Spelich (R)

County sheriff: Adam C. Diss (R)

Regional superintendent of schools (La Salle, Marshall, Putnam): Christopher B. Dvorak (D)

County Board

District 1: Joanne M. McNally (D), Stephen Carlson (R)

District 2: Gary Small (R)

District 3: Kindra Pottinger (R)

District 4: Beth Findley Smith (R)

District 5: Catherine Owens (R)

District 6: Kathy Bright (R)

District 7: Craig E. Emmett (R)

District 8: Douglas L. Stockley (R)

District 9: Carolyn Moore (D), Ray Gatza (R)

District 10: Joseph Oscepinski, Jr. (D), Glen R. Pratt (R)

District 11: Joseph E. Witczak (D), Rick O’Sadnick (R)

District 12: Jill Bernal (D)

District 13: Mike Kasap (D), Crystal Loughran (R)

District 14: Joseph A. Savitch (D)

District 15: David Torres (D)

District 16: Joseph J. Panzica Jr (D), William J. Brown Jr. (R)

District 17: Douglas Trager (D)

District 18: Pamela Beckett (D), Lloyd Chapman (R)

District 19: Lou Anne Carretto (D)

District 20: Tom P. Walsh (D)

District 21: Brian R. Dose (D)

District 22: Jerry Hicks (D), Stephen Aubry (R)

District 23: Michael McEmery Sr. (R)

District 24: Arratta A. Znaniecki (R)

District 25: Fred Nimke (D), Ronald Blue (R)

District 26: Tony Tooley (R)

District 27: Walter Roach (R)

District 28: Matt Slager (R)

District 29: Tina Busch (R)

Judges

Supreme Court 3rd Judicial District: Mary K. O’Brien (D), Michael J. Burke (R)

Appellate Court 3rd Judicial District: Sonni Choi Williams (D), Liam Christopher Brennan (R)

Circuit Court 13th Judicial District: Christina Cantlin (D), Jason Helland (R)

Should Howard Chris Ryan Jr. be retained in office as judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit? Yes or No

Proposed constitutional amendment

The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.

Yes or No