Tips to host an entertaining game night for adults

Fun and games aren’t just for kids. Many adults find pleasure in playing various games — whether it’s board games, team sports or video games. Games present ways to escape the daily grind, relieve stress and have a little fun along the way.

Some people like to host game nights on a whim. Others treat it seriously and host these events with some regularity. Hosts and hostesses can follow these tips to enjoy a successful game night for adults.

• Select the game in advance. Figure out a system for selecting games for each game night. Perhaps there’s a rotating schedule based on participants or the primary organizer selects from a list of games. Knowing what will be played in advance ensures the game night begin promptly when guests get settled.

• Invite a wide array of people. Team games are fine ideas when hosting a crowd, and play can be intense. Try to choose people who share your enthusiasm for game play. A mix of introverted and extroverted people will provide balance.

• Serve the right refreshments. Select finger foods that can be enjoyed while play is in action. Avoid overly messy items, or those that are greasy or drip a lot. Appetizers on toothpicks can be popped in the mouth one-handed. As for beverages, offer nonalcoholic options even if you will have bar staples. Sometimes alcoholic drinks can loosen up crowds and serve as ice breakers, but it is up to you as the host regarding what to serve.

• Enlist a moderator. Plan for someone — whether it’s you or someone else — to moderate the games. Moderators can ensure the pace of the game keeps moving and even keep score. Learn to read hints that suggest guests are getting bored and bring out a secondary game to switch things up.

• Create a comfortable environment. Guests’ comfort is essential. Have plenty of seating available if the game will take place around a table. Move furniture aside for charades-style games and bring in cushions to increase seating.

• Go out. Game night needn’t take place at home. Many bars, restaurants and other businesses routinely host game nights. Take your group on the road to a local establishment that hosts game nights to switch things up.

Game nights are enjoyable ways for adults to alleviate stress and socialize with other adults.