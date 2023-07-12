Sports shorts: Princeton soccer teams to hold ‘open’ pitches on July 12/26

PRINCETON - The Princeton High School girls and boys soccer teams will have “open pitch” sessions at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 26 at Little Siberia. These are open for all players interested in playing soccer at PHS this year.
Hall girls basketball fundraiser
SPRING VALLEY - The Hall High School girls basketball team will hold a fundraiser on Monday, July 24 at Jack’s Tap at 129 E. Devlin St. in Spring Valley. The “Jack’s Pork Tenderloin Night” dinner will be served from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with dine-in and carry-out available for $10. There will also be a $1,000 cash raffle drawn at 8 p.m. with a $10 donation per ticket.
For tickets, call coach TJ Orlandi (815-228-2222). Tickets will also be available at the door.
PHS summer cross country runs continue
PRINCETON - The Princeton High School cross country summer runs will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and twice on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. They will meet in front of the high school building on Euclid Avenue. The runs are open to all PHS students.
Wyaton Hills Ladies Day Golf
PRINCETON - Subtract the highest and lowest scores were the Play of the Day for Tuesday’s Wyaton Hills Ladies Day Golf. Winners were Nita Wyatt, Mary Cooney, Addie Carr and Carolyn Barkley.