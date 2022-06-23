Pistol Shrimp power past River Dragons

Dio Cornet and Christion Cleary each blasted a home run as the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp powered past the Alton River Dragons for a 13-6 victory Wednesday in Alton.

Cornet finished 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Cleary was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Cleary launched a solo homer in the third, and Cornet hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Hall graduate Chance Resetich played a key role in the Shirmp’s five-run fourth inning and in their four-run sixth.

In the fourth, Resetich hit a two-run single to cap the scoring. Also in the frame, Kody Watanabe, Jared Quandt and Cleary drew bases loaded walks.

Resetich added an RBI single in the sixth, while Tucker Bougie hit a two-run single and Cornet added an RBI single.

Quandt hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Resetich and Quandt each had two hits and drove in three runs.

Eben Heine started and got a no-decision, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with one strikeout and three walks in four innings.

Harrison Bodendorf picked up the win in relief as he gave up three runs (all earned) on four hits while striking out three and walking one.

Ty Weatherly threw a perfect 1 2/3 innings, and Kevin Davis tossed a perfect 1 1/3 innings with Weatherly striking out two and Davis fanning three.

The Shrimp (13-7) visit the Cape Catfish (7-13) at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.