Two area athletes win IESA state titles

Princeton Logan eighth-grader Camryn Driscoll and Mendota Northbrook eighth-grader Carlos Sebastian claimed IESA track and field state championships over the weekend.

Driscoll won the Class 3A girls 400-meter dash in 1:01.84, while Sebastian won the Class 3A boys 400 in a school record 53.98 seconds.

Driscoll also helped Logan’s 4x200 and 4x400 relays to state medals.

She ran with Chloe Ostrowski, Keighley Davis and Caroline Keutzer to place fourth in the 4x200 in 1:56.07 and teamed with Ava Kyle Avery Waca and Ruby Acker to finish fifth in the 4x400 in 4:34.49.

Davis placed fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.19 seconds.

Also for Logan, Casey Etheridge took sixth in the 3A eighth grade boys110 hurdles in 16.9 seconds.