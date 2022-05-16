Area athletes win six state titles at IESA Track and Field Meet

Three area individuals and two area relays brought won six state championships at the IESA State Track and Field Meet over the weekend.

Earlville eighth grader Issac Vazquez claimed two Class 1A state titles, winning the 800 meters in 2:14.35 and the 1,600 in 5:00.71.

In the eighth grade girls Class 1A meet, Trinity Catholic’s Lily Bosnich won the 100 hurdles in 17.07 seconds, placed second in the 100 in 13.26 seconds and ran with Emerald De La Torre, Maggie Arkins and Karmen Piano to win the 4x200 relay in 1:54.97.

Holy Family’s Aubrey Duttlinger leapt 15 feet, 8 ¾ inches to win the seventh grade girls Class 1A long jump title, jumping two feet beyond her seed.

In the boys eighth grade Class 1A meet, Holy Family’s Gus Burr, Gino Ferrari, Trajan Raffety and Griffin May won the 4x100 in 50.85 seconds.

Several other area athletes brought home state medals as well.

In the girls eighth grade Class 1A meet, Trinity Catholic placed second as a team with 37.5 points. Cissna Park won with 41.5, while Henry-Senachwine tied for eighth with 25.

Along with Bosnich’s titles and second-place medal, Trinity got a third-place finish from Savanna Bray in the shot put (30-7) and a fifth-place finish from Kelsey Frederick in the high jump (4-5).

Taylor Frawley led Henry as she placed fourth in the long jump (16-11 ¼), fourth in the 200 (27.94 seconds) and fifth in the 100 (13.61 seconds) while running with Alison Mitchell, Amanda Manzaneres and Audrey Chambers to take third in the 4x100 (54.86 seconds).

Mitchell also placed fourth in the high jump at 4-7.

Dimmick’s Chloe Dzierzynski placed fifth in the long jump (16-5 ¼), Dalzell’s Lydia Robeza finished seventh in the discus (69-7) and Peru Catholic’s Kiley Domyancich took eighth in the 1,600 (6:31.29).

In the eighth grade girls Class 2A meet, Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour placed third in the 100 hurdles in 18.01 seconds.

In the eighth grade boys Class 1A Meet, Holy Family’s May finished sixth in the shot put (39-0 ½), while Raffety took eighth in the 400 (59.43 seconds).

Trinity Catholic’s Sean Brayton, Jose De L Torre, A.J. Hermes and Yannis Young) placed third in the 4x200 relay (1:46.71), while Hermes was seventh in the discus (93-6).

Dalzell’s Cody Orlandi finished eighth in the shot put (38-2 ¾).

In the seventh grade boys Class 1A meet, DePue claimed three medals.

DePue’s Landon Marquez placed third in the 100 (12.94 seconds) and Ismael Mejia placed sixth in the 200 (27.46 seconds), while Marquez and Mejia joined Pablo Escobar and Fernando Lopez to take sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:56.12).

Trinity Catholic’s Brayton finished sixth in the 100 (13.52 seconds), eighth in the shot put (33-3) and eighth in the discus (80-2), Holy Cross’ Nate Farney took seventh in the 1,600 (5:34.34) and Waltham’s Parker Abens, Jaron Morscheiser, Mason Morscheiser and John Sowers placed eighth in the 4x400 relay (4:42.68).

In the seventh grade girls Class 1A meet, Holy Cross’ Farah Scott placed third in the 800 (2:35.78) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:51.33).

Henry’s Chambers finished fifth in the 100 (14.32 seconds) and 200 (29.2 seconds), Trinity’s Delani Duggan was fifth in the 400 (1:05.73), Earlville’s Addison Scherer placed fifth in the shot put (25-8), Trinity’s Kate Duncan finished seventh in the high jump (4-2) and Dimmick’s Kiera Mertes took eighth in the 200 (29.99 seconds).