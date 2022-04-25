Briefs: IVCC holding social media vote to choose new Eagle logo

IVCC is holding a vote on social media to choose an updated Eagle logo for the school.
Voting runs through Friday on IVCC’s social media accounts — Facebook (Illinois Valley Community College), Twitter (@IVCCeagles) and Instagram (@ivcceagles).
To vote, people must engage with the social media post by commenting whether they feel option No. 1 or option No. 2 best represents the future of IVCC.
“As we approach the college’s 100-year anniversary celebration in 2024, it is an opportunity to refresh a number of things including our brand,” IVCC executive director of community relations and development Fran Brolley said in a press release.
The Eagle logos were created by IVCC alumnus Jaclyn Sonnenberg of Sonnenberg Studios. For information, contact Samantha Manahan in the community relations office at (815) 224-0465.
Area coaches honored by IBCA
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association named four area coaches as District 12 Coaches of the Year.
Area honorees were Putnam County High School boys coach Harold Fay, Fieldcrest High School girls coach Mitch Neally, Peru Catholic seventh grade boys coach Ryan Ferrari and Fieldcrest Middle School eighth grade girls coach Ken Baker.
Fay guided the Panthers to 20 wins, their first regional championship since 2013-14 and an appearance in the Class 1A Woodland Sectional final.
Neally led the Knights to a program-record 34 wins along with their third consecutive regional championship and first state tournament appearance where Fieldcrest placed fourth in Class 2A.
Ferrari helped Peru Catholic to a 21-1 record and an IESA Class A state tournament berth, while Baker coached Fieldcrest Middle School to a 15-7 record and a fourth-place finish in the IESA Class AA state tournament.
The 2022 IBCA Hall of Fame Banquet and Coach of the Year Luncheon will be held Saturday, April 30, at Redbird Arena in Normal.