3 Things to Know About Pet Insurance

If you have a pet, pet insurance is one of the best investments you can make. Pet insurance allows you to cover your furry friend’s medical expenses, from routine check-ups to emergency visits.

But before you start shopping for a policy, there are some important things to know about pet insurance. Here are three facts about pet insurance to help you make an informed choice when choosing the right plan for your four-legged family member.

1. Pet insurance is usually simpler than human health insurance. Most pet insurers offer three basic coverage options: accidents only; accidents and illnesses; or accidents, conditions, and other medical costs. You’ll typically have a deductible and co-payment for your pet’s care, plus payout limits that could be based on a single treatment, a specific condition, or all treatments during the year.

2. Pet insurance premiums vary widely. The cost of pet insurance can depend on several factors, including breed, age, and pre-existing conditions. Some policies also offer discounts for multi-pet households – so if you have more than one furry friend in your family, check to see if you can get a better rate.

3. Most pet insurance policies have a waiting period. Like human medical policies, most pet insurers have a waiting period before you can make claims for illnesses or accidents – usually two weeks from registering your policy. Additionally, unlike human health plans, you’ll need to pay your veterinary bills up front and then submit a claim for reimbursement.

By understanding these key facts about pet insurance, you can make an informed decision when it comes to protecting the health of your beloved four-legged companion. With the right coverage, you can rest easy knowing your pet is safe and secure.

