The Impact of Hearing Loss on the Body and Mind

We often think of hearing loss as only affecting our ability to hear. However, hearing loss can also profoundly impact our physical and mental health.

For many people, hearing loss occurs gradually over an extended period of team, and its consequences on general health and well-being are not apparent until much later. Hearing loss can affect more than just our ability to hear; it can also lead to physical, social, and emotional problems.

Physical Effects:

One of the most well-known physical effects of hearing loss is a reduction in grey matter in the brain. Grey matter is responsible for managing data, so a decrease in grey matter can lead to difficulty with understanding, memory problems, and dementia. Individuals with untreated hearing loss are much more likely to develop dementia than individuals without hearing loss. Studies show that wearing hearing aids may slow or prevent cognitive decline.

People with hearing impairment are also more likely to fall. Our hearing gives us a perception of where we are in our environment. Our hearing and balance systems are directly related. Untreated hearing loss can increase your risk of falls three-fold.

Social & Emotional Effects:

Hearing loss hinders our social and emotional well-being too. Many people with hearing loss may withdraw from social situations because they find it challenging and embarrassing to communicate with others. This leads to isolation and feelings of loneliness. Additionally, people with hearing loss may experience depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues at higher rates than those without hearing loss.

