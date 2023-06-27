Bureau County police blotter: June 27, 2023

Erika L. Marx, 52, of Princeton, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 9:16 a.m. June 15 at 700 S. Main St. in Princeton on complaints of criminal trespass to residence and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer warrants.
Kenneth L. Rockwell, 39, of Rock Falls, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 5:20 p.m. June 16 at 2050 N. Ave. in Princeton for a failure to appear warrant, non-traffic battery and criminal damage to property under $300.
Mason J. Senders, 24, of Bradford, was cited by Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 1:41 a.m. on June 17 at 2050 E. St. near .25 N. 850 N. Ave. in Tiskilwa on complaints of DUI and improper lane usage.
Rafael Maldonado, 28, of Cherry, was cited by Bureau County Sheriff Office at 1:59 a.m. on June 17 near .15 W. 3065 E. St. in DePue on complaints of improper lane usage, duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Josh W. Seaney, 43, of Walnut, was arrested by Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 8:54 a.m. on June 21 at 21289 700 E. St. in Sheffield on complaints of battery and aggravated assault.
Colton C. Washburn, 31, of DePue, was picked up on an in-state warrant by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 10:01 p.m. June 23 near 2775 E. St. and 1360 N. Ave. for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving with a revoked or suspended license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.