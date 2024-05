Dolores Barnett (in the blue striped shirt) touches the little library honoring she and her late husband Bob Barnett, longtime supporters of the Utica Garden Club, at a dedication ceremony Thursday, May 16, 2024, outside the one-room schoolhouse managed by the La Salle County Historical Society. Members of the Utica Garden Club saluted the Barnetts for their long service. (Photo provided by JoEllen Fiorentini)

A little free library was dedicated to Dolores Barnett and her late husband Bob Barnett, longtime supporters of the Utica Garden Club, at a ceremony Thursday outside the one-room schoolhouse managed by the La Salle County Historical Society.

Members of the Utica Garden Club saluted the Barnetts for their long service.