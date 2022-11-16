Putnam County Property Transfers: August, 2022

Here are the Putnam County Property Transfers for August 2022:
August 1, 2022
Michelle Ann Bradish to Michelle A Bradish Trust, deed, Quin-Mar Addition - Village of Mark L:28, $0.
Anjrzej and Maria Majerczyk to Anthony and Michelle Parlick, deed, Laker Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:321, $5,000.
Chicago Title Land Trust Company to Stephen and Renare Peterson, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:481, Plat #2 L:480 and Plat #2 L:483, $281,000.
August 2, 2022
Morse Revocable Trust Agreement to Triple Eight Farmland Management LLC, deed, 03-07-110-000 Q:NE S:34 T:14 R:9, $720,000.
Lisa Barnes to William Hayes and Michael Plei, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:219, $205,000.
August 3, 2022
Evelyn Burress to Matthew Donelson, deed, Colby’s N H Second Addition - Village of Granville, 02-00-062-030, $0
August 10, 2020
Ryan and Bethany Ashley to Ryan Brooke, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:58, $0.
August 11, 2022
Virgil Balensiefen to Matthew Magana and Lauren Heavener, deed, 01-00-080-051 Parkview Section 4 - Hennepin L:5, $280,000.
Wiseslaw Labedz to Louise M Revocable Living Trust Agreement, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #4 L:633, $3,000.
William and Joellen Nienaber to Nicholas Heathcoat and Sanjuana Arreguin, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:123 and L:124, $306,000.
August 12, 2022
Vitalii Ropii and Krystsina Kananchuk to Vitalii Ropii, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:533, $0.
Robert Diehl to Tonya Frasco and Alec Veverka, deed, Colby’s N H Third Addition - Granville L:46, L:45, L:47, $0.
Corey and Laura Adams to Adam and Rebecca Gauch, deed, Archibald Hopkins W Addition Granville 02-00-070-050, $128,500.
David Bell Declaration of Trust to Bernie and Laurie Kamps, deed, 02-27-274-000, 02-28-058-000, 02-27-277-000 101.781 acres, $1,030,000.
August 16, 2022
Thomas and Pamela Destri to Thomas Vagsky, deed, 02-00-047-030 C H Smith Addition - Granville L:12, $80,000.
Donald Engerer to Michael and Brandon Lou, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:376, $30,000.
August 17, 2022
Gary and Marzena Geurts to Matthew Cole, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:506, $0.
August 19, 2022
Michael Weger and Bethany Coleman to David and Karen Davis, deed, 01-03-052-000 Q:NW S:31 T:32 R:1, $41,500.
August 22, 2022
Life Estate John and Mary Ann Brouwer to Ryan and Andrew Brouwer and Jessica Leighton, deed, Village of Hennepin L:5 B:29 and L:6 B:29, $0.
Christopher, Nicole and Jennie Young to Matthew Hostetter, deed, Joel Hopkins W Addition - Village of Granville 02-00-052-245, $75,000.
Volkan Gurler to Monika Wasik, deed, Indian Hills L:88, $5,000.
TJ Griffith Family Properties to Trent Griffith, deed, Gemion Addition -Granville L:2 and L:1, $0.
August 25, 2022
Susan Knapp to Kevin and Katherine Knapp, deed, Q:SE S:29 T:31 R:1, $0.
Kenneth Knapp to Kevin and Katherine Knapp, deed, Q:SE S:29 T:31 R:1, $0
August 26, 2022
Putnam County Clerk, Daniel Nielsen, Danice Nielsen-Falls and Donna Dunn to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Indian Hills L:298, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Marilyn Benyon to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Indian Hills L:140, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Michael Kernan to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Indian Hills L:86, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Daniel and Catherine Lukensmeyer, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods PLat #4 L:661, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Deborah Pilson to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods PLat #3 L:573, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Minnie Ensign to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:550, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Rick Jones to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods PLat #3 L:543, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Beverly Harpold to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:323, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and John Keener to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:256, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and David and Debra Ingram and Daniel Stickelmaier to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods Lot 89-10, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Neldo and Elsa Izquierdo to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:726, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Magdalena Jachimowicz to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:689, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Veronica Sheehan to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:370, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Daniel Nielsen, Danice Nielsen-Falls and Donna Dunn to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:364, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Rick Jones to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:341, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Magdalena Jachimowicz to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:232, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Veronika Ivanova to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:15, $0.
Putnam County Clerk and Russell Hyde to Putnam County Trustee, deed, Indian Hills L:329, $0.
August 29, 2022
Brandon Bowers to Garrett Fues, deed, 01-06-091-000 Q:NW S:12 T:31 R:2, $15,000.
August 30, 2022
Andrea Sparr to Andrea Sparr Trustee, deed, Indian Hills L:98, $0.
Paul Read to Owen and Angela Doyle, deed, 03-05-070-000 and 03-05-041-000, $130,000.
Glen and Marcia Ahrens to Matthew and Catherine Donelson, deed, 01-25-276-000 Q:SE S:35 T:32 R:2, $170,000.
Donald Burress, Carolyn Shevokas, Diane Prokup and Dexter Brigham to Matthew Donelson, deed, Colby’s N H Second Addition - Granville 02-00-062-030, $0.
August 31, 2022
James, Diane and Christopher Bondi to James, Diane and Christopher Bondi Trustees, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #4 L:601, $0.
Zoraida Carrillo to Kari Brown, deed, F W Sucher’s First Addition - Standard 02-00-099-035, $82,000.