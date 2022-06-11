Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp blank Clinton LumberKings in rubber match

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp beat the Clinton LumberKings 5-0 in the rubber match of their three-game series Friday in Clinton, Iowa.

Ty Weatherly, Daniel Vogt, Eben Heine and Zach Losey combined for a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts.

Weatherly started and got a no-decision, allowing one hit while striking out eight batters and walking two in three innings.

Vogt picked up the win with four innings of relief, giving up two hits with one strikeout and three walks.

Heine and Losey each tossed a perfect inning with Heine striking out one and Losey fanning two.

Ivan Witt and Isaiah Hart drove in two runs each for the Shrimp, while Logan Delgado had an RBI and a run.

In the fifth inning, K Watanabe reached on a fielder’s choice and J Johnston waked before Witt delivered a two-run double.

The Shrimp scored three more runs in the eighth.

Hall graduate Chance Resetich doubled and scored on a double by Delgado.

J Quandt was intentionally walked before Hart hit a two-run single.

The Shrimp (4-5) play at the Normal CornBelters (7-3) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at home at 2:05 p.m. Sunday against the Danville Dans (5-4).

THURSDAY RESULT

LumberKings 7, Pistol Shrimp 3

The Pistol Shrimp fell behind 6-0 after two innings as Clinton evened the series with a win Thursday at Veterans Park in Peru.

In the first inning, Clincon’s Rayth Petersen and Adam Week hit RBI doubles, while Jeremy Conforti contributed a run-scoring single.

Clinton’s Luke Ira blasted a three-run home run in the second inning and added a solo shot in the ninth.

The Shrimp scored all three of their runs in the fifth inning as Cole Luckey singled to right field to score Jack Johnston, while Bobby Cavin hit a two-run single to right-center field to plate Luckey and Dio Cornet.

Cavin was the only Shrimp with multiple hits as he was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles.

Henrik Reinertsen took the loss on the mound as he allowed six runs (six earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Jason Shanner tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out three batters and walking two.