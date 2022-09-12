Letter: From Putnam County Rotary

Dear Putnam County Record Readers,

School has started and I would like you all to know how PC Rotary works with and includes the young people of our County. Rotary sponsors 2 Interact Clubs, one at the Junior High with Principal Mike Olson and Rotarian Brenda Bickerman as moderators and the other at the High School where Teacher Helen Lenkaitis and Rotarian Ron McNeil moderate the members activities and projects.

The students who join, elect officers and pick the projects and fundraisers they want to do during the year. Most importantly they learn the meaning of “Service Above Self” as they do for others throughout the school year. Our Club asks that you support their projects and fundraisers during the school year.

On Thursday September 15th, at 5:30 at Hopkins Park in Granville, Rotary will be having a Back to School picnic for the Interact members and their parents. Fun, food and information will be provided. If your student has joined Interact this year or is still thinking about it, please come to the picnic so both students and parents can learn about our school Interact programs. I hope to see you there!

PC Rotary also does several literacy projects throughout the year. Since 2007, we have distributed the popular Dictionaries to all 3rd grade classes. And since 2010, we have the Rotary Reader program where we go to the Primary school and read to the students several times a month.

When we weren’t able to read in person because of Covid, the late Teacher and Rotarian Dan Ramirez recorded us reading so the project could continue! Rotarians also have volunteered at PC Primary Family Reading Night since 2018. Hopefully we will be able to start up again this year.

My Grandpa Steve taught me a love for reading when he taught me to read when I was 4 years old.That love for the written word is what is fueling this years Literacy Project of collecting and distributing new books to our libraries and schools. This will be an ongoing project until April 2023.

I have asked all Rotary members to donate new books for this project. I am also hoping in addition to the members that local businesses, families and individuals will help make this project a success! Anyone wanting to donate NEW books of any kind…baby board books to large print adult book, children to young readers, fiction or non-fiction, gardening to history and reference…ALL NEW BOOKS will be appreciated, acknowledged and distributed in April!

AND…I am excited that our very own retired Putnam County Teacher and Author Ron Bluemer is the first to donate 2 Autographed copies of books he has written! Mr. Bluemer taught so many of us to love history and not be afraid to ask questions as we learned. He was a great teacher who made us think as he told us stories to make us think even more! Thank you Mr. Bluemer!

So…it is all about literacy as PC Rotary begins its search and drive to distribute over 200 books to our libraries and schools! Let me know if you want to take part and I’ll pick up your donation anytime, anywhere! Let’s show Rotary International what the smallest county in the state can do!

And please remember we would love to have you join or volunteer to help with any of our upcoming projects. Hope to see you soon as the Rotary year gets going! And parents of Junior High and High School students, please let us know if you and your students can come to the Back to School Interact picnic September 15th! It’s all about “Service Above Self”!

Debbie Buffington - Putnam County Rotary President 2022-23