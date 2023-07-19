Barrel Society’s Ukrainian fundraiser in Princeton to celebrate family triumph, heritage

Barrel Society Owner Nick Gorogianis has organized an event that combines his business passion with his love for his family that has supported him throughout the years, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for a cause.

From 3 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 21, Barrel Society will be hosting For Ukraine, a single barrel release and fundraiser in support of Ukraine at 930 N. Main St., Princeton, an event that is personal for Gorogianis. Ukraine remains in a war with Russia, after it was invaded in February 2022.

In January, Gorogianis, his father and younger brother hand-selected a barrel of Ukrainian Cherry Liqueur Finished Rye from Starlight Distillery in Borden, Indiana.

The barrel was sourced from Piana Vyshnia in Lviv, Ukraine; where Gorogianis’ grandfather, Joseph Moloczyj, was born in 1931.

For me to be able to honor their heritage and the struggle of coming here, I couldn’t be proud to have the opportunity to do this. — Nick Gorogianis, Barrel Society owner

Moloczyj lived there with his family until the Nazi invasion in 1941. At 10 years old, Moloczyj and his family were forced from their home and were placed into the Auschwitz concentration camp.

At the concentration camp, the women and children were separated from the men, leaving Moloczyj, his sister and mother without their father. Moloczyj did what he could to help his family survive after being employed by a group of Nazi soldiers for his talents and was used as an errand boy.

For nearly two years he gathered cigarettes, liquor and other goods for the group before he embarked on one final trip to a nearby city while hiding his mother and sister in the back of a truck in order to escape the concentration camp.

Years later in 1946, Moloczyj and his family arrived in Chicago where he continued to run errands for local businessmen and shop owners. In 1947, while making his rounds around what is now known as Wicker Park, he saw a man that was familiar to him: It was his father.

After the fall of the Nazi regime and the end of WWII, his father heard his family had made their way to Chicago and the Moloczyj family was reunited. Since then the family’s Ukrainian heritage has remained in the Chicagoland area for more than 75 years.

“This means everything to me,” Gorogianis said. “My grandfather and my grandmother gave everything to create the start of our family in the states here. For me to be able to honor their heritage and the struggle of coming here, I couldn’t be proud to have the opportunity to do this.”

Gorogianis’ Ukrainian heritage remains an important part of his and his families lives, including after the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“He’s so proudly Ukrainian,” Gorogianis said. “Sadly he’s never returned to his home country. When you are forced out of your own country and put into a concentration camp, you’re not necessarily dying to go back there right away.”

Moloczyj and his wife had six children and he started his own concrete business that is still operating today.

“He just never got the chance to go back,” Gorogianis said. “Now at 92 years old, he’s not in good enough health to make that kind of flight.”

For Gorogianis, Friday’s event is a special one to pay tribute to his heritage while continuing to support the efforts of the country today.

During the event, $5 from every bottle of For Ukraine sold will be donated to the World Central Kitchen, an organization that was founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés to provide fresh meals and other efforts in response to crises. Only 100 bottles will be available.

Aside from bottles, $1 from each For Ukraine Cocktail will be donated and separate additional donations will be accepted as well.

During the event, Eddie Korosa will also be performing live polka music inside of the bar and Dark Horse Grill will be catering an Eastern European-focused menu.

“I’m really excited to do this event,” Gorogianis said. “My family is everything to me.”