TBM Avenger Reunion and Salute to Veterans returns to Peru

A TBM Avenger flown by pilot Brad Deckert departs for the runway during the TBM Avenger Reunion on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru. The World War II era planes festival returns Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, to Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The annual TBM Avenger Reunion and Salute to Veterans will begin Friday at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

Once again a two-day event, the Experimental Aircraft Association will be selling rides Friday in the B-25 Mitchell “Berlin Express.” The Yankee Air Museum will be providing rides in its UH-1H Huey Greyhound, among other activities. There will be a night airshow from 6 to 9 p.m. with the festival’s inaugural fireworks show.

Saturday will highlight those who served with the Salute to Veterans Parade and Veterans Flag Missing Man Flight.

From 7 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last), Boy Scout Troop 1055 will serve breakfast. It is $9 for adults and $6 for kids 10 and younger.

The activities begin at 8 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. Air show times are from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Friday will include a live performance from Reagle Beagle and also have a beer garden.

The event is sponsored by the city of Peru and is free.

The squadron of TBM Avengers is the largest gathering in the U.S., event organizers said. The event at 4251 Ed Urban Drive is put on with the help of hundreds of volunteers. To volunteer, visit the volunteers booth at the event

Friday, May 17

1 p.m. Air show begins: TBM Avengers, B-25 Mitchell, Fighter Flight, Canadair CT-133 Silver Star III, C-47 Skytrain, JP Mellor T-6 Texas “Spanish Lady,” Trainer Flight, Stearman Flight, Warbirds

4 p.m. Flying concludes for beer garden and Regal Beagle concert

6 p.m. Evening air show begins: C-47, Canadair CT-133 Silver Star III, Fighters, Stearmans

8:45 p.m. Titan Aerobatic Team for the AEROLEDS Night Show

9:20 p.m. Fireworks display followed by TBM Avenger Glow

Saturday, May 18

7 to 10:30 a.m.: Boy Scout Troop 1055 Pancake Breakfast ($9 for adults, $6 children 10 and younger)

11:30 a.m.: Everyone line up for honor walk and veterans parade

Noon: Opening ceremonies followed by veterans parade, honor walk and veterans salute

12:20 p.m.: Missing Man Salute

1 p.m.: Air show begins: TITAN Aerobatic Team, C-47 Skytrain with jumpers, JP Mellor Aerobatics T-6 Texans “Spanish Lady,” TBM Avengers, B-25 Mitchell, Fighter Flight, Trainer Flight, Stearman Flight, Warbirds