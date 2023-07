First Congregational Church, 1431 Fourth St., Peru, will host Vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

The theme is the Great Commission and Fishers of Men.

The day will include bible study, crafts, games and lunch. There also will be games and a dunk tank to round out the day. The event is free and open to everyone.

To register, contact the church at 815-223-0722. All supplies will be provided.