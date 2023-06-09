Putnam County High School students compete in Cultural Interpretation Contest

In May, 50 Putnam County High School students competed in the Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese Cultural Interpretation Contest at Mendota High School.

The competition has taken place for more than 25 years and hosts entries from several local schools. The contest featured over 100 students from Ottawa, La Salle-Peru, Mendota and Putnam County high schools. PCHS had several winners in the contest

PCHS students had multiple entries in the art and music categories. The art category included paintings, drawings, mixed media, model and photography.

In the painting subcategory, Conlan Cwikla received first place and Teaghan Sarver received third place. In the drawing color subcategory, Megan Wasilewski received first place, Haven Sittler received second place and Gabby Doyle received third place.

In the model subcategory, Cadie Bickett received first place and Hannah Taliani received second place.