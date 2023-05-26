4 Putnam County Elementary students read all 20 Bluestem Book Award nominees

Four students from Amy Olson’s fourth grade classroom at Putnam County Elementary School have been recognized for reading all 20 of the nominated titles on the 2023 Bluestem list.

The students who accomplished this feat include Evelyn Grasser, daughter of Brad and Danielle Grasser of Hennepin; Marshall Holocker, son of Floyd and Chivohn Holocker of Hennepin; Liam Judd, son of Justin and Vanessa Judd of Hennepin and Sean King, son of Joseph and Gwen King of Granville.

Grasser, Holocker and King all chose “Winterbourne Home for Vengeance and Valor” by Allie Carter as their favorite book while Judd chose “The Losers Club” by Andrew Clements as his favorite read.

The students received a medal and a certificate at the end-of-year assembly. Their names also will be added to the plaque in the PCES media center.

The Bluestem Book Award Program is sponsored by the Association of Illinois School Library Educators. Mertel leads the Bluestem program in its eleventh year at PCES.

Students who read at least four of the 20 books on the list were eligible to vote for their favorite book. Students also had to pass a quiz and complete a worksheet on the book. A voting celebration was conducted March 10. Students had to April 21 to read all 20.