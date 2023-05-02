Putnam County School District to host timely and meaningful consultation meeting May 18

The Putnam County School District 535 will host an Illinois State Board of Education mandated meeting for private/parochial school parents, private/parochial school representatives and parents of homeschooled students with special needs.

The timely and meaningful consultation meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, and the timely and meaningful consultation ARP meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18. The meetings will take place at the Putnam County Elementary School at 326 N. Fifth St. in Hennepin and will also be available on a virtual platform.

This public meeting will include discussion regarding allocated state funding, known as non-public proportionate share for special education students attending private/parochial schools or homeschooled students.

Administrative representatives from the district along with representatives who homeschool their children or children who attend a private/parochial school within district boundaries also will participate in this timely and meaningful consultation in compliance with ISBE regulations for the 2022-23 school year.

Requests to virtually attend the meeting must be arranged with the Putnam County District 535 Student Services Secretary by 4 p.m Friday, May 13, via email to Megan Goetz at goetzm@pcschools535.org or by voicemail at 815-882-2800, ext 8.

Provide your name and email address and an invitation to the virtual meeting with instructions will be emailed to the requestor.