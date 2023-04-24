April 24, 2023
Applications for the Erna A. Moews Memorial Scholarship are available through June 2

Applications available at Granville National Bank

Members of the Erna A. Moews Memorial Scholarship Fund committee announced the availability of scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Applicants must be high school graduates and pursuing a major in architecture, fine arts, science, mathematics or computer science who are entering their third or fourth year of college. Students must have resided for a period of three years in Granville Township.

Application forms may be obtained from the Granville National Bank. Completed forms must be submitted to the Granville National Bank by June 2.