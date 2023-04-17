DuPage County Judge announces campaign for 3rd District Appellate Court vacancy

Judge Kenton Skarin, of DuPage County, has announced his campaign for one of the Third District Appellate Court vacancies for the November 2024 election. Skarin will run as a Republican.

The third district includes all of DuPage, Will, Bureau, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee and La Salle Counties.

Skarin currently serves as an Associate Judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit Court in DuPage County, a position he was appointed to by his fellow 18th Judicial Circuit Court judges in March of 2019.

Skarin has presided over assignments in the the traffic and domestic relations divisions. He was born and raised in Wheaton and received a bachelor’s degree in history from North Central College. He earned his juris doctor from Northwestern University.

“Having served as a Judge for the last four years, and after my experiences serving judges in numerous high courts, including at the United States Supreme Court, I can bring the same excellence to the Illinois Appellate Court,” Skarin said. “I want to provide the world-class quality and work ethic I learned in private practice to help improve and guide the third District Court. The people of Illinois deserve nothing less.”

More information on Skarin and his campaign can be found at www.judgekenton.com.