Putnam County Library hosts Star Union Brewery Display through June

The Putnam County Public Library District has a Star Union Brewery Display at its Hennepin location, 214 N. Fourth St., through the end of June. John Shimkus donated the collection to the Peru Public Library last year.

A sampling of beer bottles, ice packs, coasters and bricks from the smokehouse built in 1845. The original brewery was founded by Fred Kaiser in 1845 and incorporated in 1868 as the Union Beer Company.

In 1880 the company was acquired by Henry Hoerner and renamed it Star Union Beer Company. After prohibition, Star Union became the largest brewery in Illinois. The plant eventually closed in 1966.

This collection will be on display through the end of June and the library’s Steel Mill collection will now be displayed at the Peru Public Library.

Any collectors interested in displaying a collect at the Hennepin Library can email Matt Miller at mmiller@putnamcountylibrary.org.