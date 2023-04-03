Clerks predict turnout less than 25% – if the weather holds

County clerks think voter turnout will fall below 25% on Tuesday – but Mother Nature might have something to say about that.

Mayoral races in Oglesby, Ottawa and Streator will draw voters, as will school board races across the region. Voters, however, should consider going to the polls Tuesday morning, as there’s a chance of severe weather in the afternoon.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning will start off “pretty dreary,” with the potential for fog and drizzle. By afternoon, a front will usher in warmer temperatures (daytime high: 75 degrees) and maybe powerful storms.

“The potential for thunderstorms is very uncertain for tomorrow afternoon,” meteorologist Lee Carlaw said Monday. “The potential range is from no storms at all to potentially destructive storms, though the timing would be late afternoon or early evening, if that were even to happen.

“But this is a very uncertain forecast even 24 hours out.”

If there are no storms, then clerks expect voters to show up mainly for school board races and for scattered municipal contests.

“In past elections, La Salle County ranges from 17-22% turnout,” said La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner, who will oversee her first election. “So I expect roughly the same.”

Tina Dolder, clerk and recorder for Putnam County, also thinks schools will be a draw.

“I think we will have about 23% turnout here in Putnam County, which is a little higher than the previous consolidated election,” she said.

Matt Eggers, clerk and recorder for Bureau County, thinks turnout will hover between 15% and 20%. Princeton looked to have a mayoral race, however, Mayor Joel Quiram decided to take his name off the ballot, leaving the county’s largest city with an uncontested race for mayor. Princeton Elementary School Board, however, will be contested, along with a couple of aldermanic seats in Spring Valley.

“In Bureau County, I have a few races in throughout the county for village boards that will bring out the voters in certain areas of the county,” Eggers said. “In other areas, it will be school boards where the races are at.”