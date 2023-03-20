Putnam County theatre department holds preview for production of Willy Wonka

The Putnam County High School Theatre Department will be presenting “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” based on the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the PCHS auditorium.

The production, adapted for stage by Leslie Bricusse and Tim McDonald, features songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

The show follows candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Whomever claims the tickets will win a free tour of the of the factory as well as a lifetime supply of candy.

Four of the five winning children are brats while the fifth is a likable young man named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour with his grandfather.

This fantasy land of characters will be brought to life by high school students including Mavrick Holocker, Garret Luke, Mayra Macias, Lisa Myres, Ryan Oliver, Anna Sandberg, Eric Vipond, Cole Vipond and Maddy Wasilewski.

To kick off their upcoming performances, the cast held a preview day on Thursday for students at Putnam County primary and junior high schools.

Junior high students participating in the play include Riley Doehling, Seth Sandberg, Ella Schrowang and Sawyer Smith. The rest of the cast is completed by second, third, fourth and fifth graders as well as a few Putnam County faculty and family.

The show is directed by Natalie Hulstrom and assistant director Eric Masini.

Performances will be at 402 E. Silverspoon Ave. in Granville. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students. PCHS students can attend one performance for free.

Tickets are available by calling PCHS at 815-882-2800, ext. 4, or by emailing hulstromn@pcschools535.org. Seating is assigned and tickets will be available at the door.