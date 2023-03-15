March 15, 2023
Regional Transportation meeting for Bureau, La Salle and Putnam counties set March 24

Meeting will take place in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network
The next Region 3 - Human Services Services Transportation Plan Meeting will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Lee County Council on Aging, 100 West Second St., Dixon.

Region 3 consists of Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Putnam counties.

Human service organizations with an interest in public transportation are encouraged the attend as well as anyone that is interested in public transit.

For further information, contact hstp@ncicg.org or call 815-433-5830.

There will also be reserved time slots available via Zoom for public comment between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. To reserve a time, contact 815-433-5830.

The HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for the general public. An emphasis is place on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower income and veterans.