Lacon Bridge set for nearly 8-month closure starting March 18

The Lacon Bridge, which carries an estimated 7,000 vehicles daily over the Illinois River on Illinois Route 17, is scheduled for a nearly 8 month construction closure beginning on March 18.

The bridge was originally constructed in 1939 to connect the towns of Lacon and Sparland. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, it is one of the oldest crossings over the Illinois River.

The 1,573-feet long and 29-feet wide structure is a steel continuous bridge and received its last upgrade in 1990.

The Illinois Route 17 Bridge spans across the Illinois River in Lacon. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Its previous work included superstructure replacement beams at the approach spans, floor beams at the main span and a new bridge deck.

IDOT said the new “improvements will extend the lifespan of the bridge, address inefficiencies, enhance performance with a smoother surface to provide a more comfortable ride.”

The organization also adds the work is meant to maintain the safety of the bridge for the public for many years to come.

The project will include steel repair, bearing rehabilitation, joint replacement, bridge deck overlay, roadway and navigational lighting updates, drainage improvements, painting and other related work.

This work will include 47,000 pounds of concrete reinforcement bars, 65,000 pounds of structural steel, 480 total cubic yards of concrete, 500 tons of hot mix asphalt, 1,900 feet of conduit, 5,700 feet of electrical cable and a multitude of navigational lighting.

The $10 million project will be funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which plans to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck in Illinois.

The bridge is expected to remain closed through November 2023, weather permitting. During the closure, the Lacon boat ramp and dock access to the Lacon Marina will remain open.

For many, the closure will cause the use of the nearby Henry Bridge to cross the Illinois River, located on Illinois Route 18.

For most standard vehicles crossing the Henry bridge there will be no restrictions, however many larger or oversized loads, such as farm equipment, many require a police escort. To find out if an escort is needed or to request one, contact the Henry Police Department at 309-364-3933 or the Marshall County Sheriff Department at 309-246-2115.

Further north, IDOT also said that bridge painting on the Illinois 180 Bridge in Hennepin should be completed by mid-summer of 2023. The bridge is currently open to one lane in each direction and will reaming one-laned for the duration of the project.