Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announces $500 scholarship opportunity

Putnam County Sheriff Joshua Boedigheimer will be awarding a scholarship in the amount of $500 to a student wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year.

This scholarship is brought to Putnam County through the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, which will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only and the students must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

Applicants must be a permanent Illinois resident, must attend a college of university within Illinois and be enrolled full time.

Applications are now available at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fourth St., Hennepin, or online at www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/.

Students must completed the application, answer the essay questions and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office by March 15.

For more information, contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or the Putnam County High School advising office.