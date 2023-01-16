Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District accepting nominations for director

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting nominations for those interested in being elected to the board of directors.

Nominations period opened Dec. 7 as nominations will be accepted for the two-year term of the office of director of the MPSWCD.

Nominations will be accepted during the normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Jan. 27 at 1511 University Ct. in Henry.

To be considered for nomination as a candidate, nominees must provide proof of residency or ownership of land located with the boundaries of the district.

For information, call 309-364-3911, ext. 3.