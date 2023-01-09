NRCS announces application cutoff for Marshall-Putnam conservation projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer funding in Marshall and Putnam Counties for the Mississippi River Basin Big Bend Enhancing Water-Soil-Habitat Quality project.

The funding will be offered through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

NRCS has partnered with the Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservations District to help producers address resource concerns such as degraded water quality and soil erosion.

Producers can apply for assistance through the CSP which allows producers to build on their existing conservation efforts while strengthening their operation through special conservation activities that are offered.

While applications from interested producers in Marshall and Putnam Counties are accepted throughout the year, landowners should submit a signed application to the NRCS field office or through www.farmers.gov by Feb. 3.

This will ensure an application is considered for 2023 funding.

To see if you are eligible to participate in the program, contact the local NRCS field office or visit www.il.nrcs.usda.gov.