Putnam County libraries announce January activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its January activity schedule for all locations.

All locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 16, for holidays.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Steam 2 Go craft project will be available for pick up throughout the month. The craft will be snowstorm in a jar.

Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. every Tuesday. The event will feature a story and activity.

Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Puzzle mania will be conducted throughout the month of January. Participants are asked to help the library put a few pieces together and will be entered for a drawing Jan. 31 for their pick of a puzzle.

Service to others Stations will be every Wednesday in January. The group will be working on projects to support local groups that serve the community.

Get the Scoop on Sodium will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17. University of Illinois Extension’s Susan Glassman will teach participants about sodium and how to identify high-sodium foods.

Granville story hour will be at 11 a.m. every Friday and feature a story and activities.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

University of Illinois Extension Office will host a snowflake event at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

B-Day pancakes and hot cocoa will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Adult Board Painting Night will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Clay sculptures – snowmen will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Build them high Legos will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Let’s puzzle time will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

University of Illinois Extension will host an Ag in the Classroom, snowflakes event at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4

Favorite book time with hot cocoa will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Uno card game day with snacks will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 .

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

The Cherry Mine Disaster of 1909 event will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Historian Jim Gibbons will host a presentation about the Nov. 13, 1909 Illinois Cherry Mine Disaster where 259 men and boys lost their lives.