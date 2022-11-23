Putnam County Food Pantry enters 35th year providing Christmas baskets

The Putnam County Food Pantry, in collaboration with Toys in the Pantry, organizations, businesses, churches and schools across the county, will once again be distributing Christmas baskets to local families in need.

In its 35th year, the baskets contain food and gifts for children and senior citizens. The baskets, that will be distributed on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17, contain a full Christmas dinner, breakfast and pizza for Christmas Eve.

Locals looking to support the basket project can provide cash and food items including coffee, hot chocolate, drinks, jello, canned fruit, easy to prepare meals and personal care items.

A cash donation of $75 would support the cost of food for one average-size family. Donations can be sent to the Putnam County Food Pantry, Box 96, Granville, IL 61326 or deposited directly at the Granville National Bank, 328 N. McCoy St.

Food may also be left at any of the county banks or at the food pantry at 415 E. Hopkins St. in Granville.

The pantry board extended a thank you to the Putnam County community for its ongoing support of the work of the pantry and the Christmas Basket project.